Hazoor Multi Projects consolidated net profit rises 45.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 156.22% to Rs 180.02 crore

Net profit of Hazoor Multi Projects rose 45.77% to Rs 13.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 156.22% to Rs 180.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

