Raideep Industries consolidated net profit rises 24.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Raideep Industries rose 24.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.35% to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.396.09-0.95-1.640.060.090.050.080.310.25

