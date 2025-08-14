Sindhu Trade Links consolidated net profit declines 73.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 70.16% to Rs 165.34 crore

Net profit of Sindhu Trade Links declined 73.72% to Rs 18.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 70.16% to Rs 165.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 554.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.165.34554.108.0025.2926.10115.4622.73101.7518.7971.50

