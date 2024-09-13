Hazoor Multi Projects gains after bagging LOA from National Highways Authority

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Hazoor Multi Projects added 2.89% to Rs 609.70 after the company announced that it has received letter of acceptance (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India for projects worth Rs17.94 crore.

As per the terms of the contract, the company would act as the user fee collection agency for Bogalur fee plaza at the Madurai- Paramakudi Ramanathapuram section of NH-9 in the state of Tamil Nadu.

It would also undertake the upkeep/ maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The tenure of the said project is 1 year from date of appointment.

Hazoor Multi Projects is engaged in the business of real estate and road construction.

The companys net profit declined 99.6% to Rs 0.08 crore while net sales fell by 79% to Rs 34.16 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

