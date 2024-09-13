Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes jump at Patanjali Foods Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 September 2024.

Patanjali Foods Ltd witnessed volume of 7.91 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 29.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26397 shares. The stock dropped 3.19% to Rs.1,868.10. Volumes stood at 9186 shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd notched up volume of 80012 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5886 shares. The stock rose 1.45% to Rs.554.45. Volumes stood at 19399 shares in the last session.

Can Fin Homes Ltd saw volume of 1.31 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24435 shares. The stock increased 3.91% to Rs.944.25. Volumes stood at 88867 shares in the last session.

Campus Activewear Ltd registered volume of 3.69 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75315 shares. The stock rose 6.21% to Rs.334.55. Volumes stood at 1.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Varun Beverages Ltd saw volume of 5.41 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.27% to Rs.653.90. Volumes stood at 3.42 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

