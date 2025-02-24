Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hazoor Multi Projects rises after bagging contract worth Rs 102 crore

Hazoor Multi Projects rises after bagging contract worth Rs 102 crore

Image
Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hazoor Multi Projects added 2.22% to Rs 43.65 after the company announced that it has bagged a contract from Venkatesh Infra Projects worth Rs 102.10 crore.

The contract involves the reinforcement steel and structural steel fabrication for bridge construction at the Versova Bandra Sea Link Project site in Mumbai.

The company would provide, cut, bend, and fix reinforcement steel as per technical drawings, and fabricate structural steel, including cutting, bending, drilling, welding, and finishing, according to design specifications.

The project has to be completed within a period of six months.

Hazoor Multi Projects is a leading player in the Indian infrastructure sector, specializing in a diverse range of projects including road construction, bridges, flyovers, and other civil engineering works.

The company had reported 69.48% drop in net profit to Rs 3.14 crore on a 29.60% fall in revenue to Rs 56.76 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags contract for supplying micro irrigation systems

Suzlon Energy Ltd Slips 2.8%, BSE Power index Shed 1.37%

Hazoor Multi Projects bags steel fabrication contract for Versova Bandra Sea Link

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth weak

Indorama Netherlands set to acquire minority stake in EPL

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story