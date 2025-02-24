Hazoor Multi Projects rises after bagging contract worth Rs 102 crore

Hazoor Multi Projects added 2.22% to Rs 43.65 after the company announced that it has bagged a contract from Venkatesh Infra Projects worth Rs 102.10 crore.

The contract involves the reinforcement steel and structural steel fabrication for bridge construction at the Versova Bandra Sea Link Project site in Mumbai.

The company would provide, cut, bend, and fix reinforcement steel as per technical drawings, and fabricate structural steel, including cutting, bending, drilling, welding, and finishing, according to design specifications.

The project has to be completed within a period of six months.

Hazoor Multi Projects is a leading player in the Indian infrastructure sector, specializing in a diverse range of projects including road construction, bridges, flyovers, and other civil engineering works.

The company had reported 69.48% drop in net profit to Rs 3.14 crore on a 29.60% fall in revenue to Rs 56.76 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News