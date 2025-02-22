Hazoor Multi Projects bags steel fabrication contract for Versova Bandra Sea Link

Hazoor Multi Projects said that it has secured a work order worth Rs 102.10 crore from Venkatesh Infra Projects.

The contract involves the reinforcement steel and structural steel fabrication for bridge construction at the Versova Bandra Sea Link Project site in Mumbai.

Specifically, Hazoor Multi Projects will provide, cut, bend, and fix reinforcement steel as per technical drawings, and fabricate structural steel, including cutting, bending, drilling, welding, and finishing, according to design specifications.

The project has to be completed within a period of six months.

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. is a leading player in the Indian infrastructure sector, specializing in a diverse range of projects including road construction, bridges, flyovers, and other civil engineering works.

The company had reported 69.48% drop in net profit to Rs 3.14 crore on a 29.60% fall in revenue to Rs 56.76 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The scrip had added 1.81% to end at Rs 42.70 on the BSE on Friday.

