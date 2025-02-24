Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags contract for supplying micro irrigation systems

Mahindra EPC Irrigation said that it has been awarded contracts for supply of micro irrigation systems under community micro irrigation project.

The aforementioned contract has been awarded by the Office of the Assistant Engineer, Community Micro Irrigation Project.

The project has to be completed within a period of 12 months. The value of the said project is Rs 11.11 crore.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation manufactures MIS consisting of drips and sprinklers at its facilities in Nashik (Maharashtra), Vadodara (Gujarat) and Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu).

The company's consolidated net profit climbed 280.6% to Rs 6.35 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1.67 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose by 1.4% year on year to Rs 81.45 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip fell 0.49% to currently trade at Rs 123 on the BSE.

