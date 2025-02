HBL Engineering consolidated net profit declines 18.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.81% to Rs 450.56 crore

Net profit of HBL Engineering declined 18.26% to Rs 64.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 79.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 24.81% to Rs 450.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 599.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.450.56599.2620.7718.8990.45115.2079.26104.3564.6179.04

