Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 22.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.28% to Rs 134.64 crore

Net profit of Nitta Gelatin India rose 22.94% to Rs 24.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 134.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 134.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.134.64134.2719.8824.2029.2632.5125.6128.6624.4419.88

