Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME BLT Logistics hits the fast lane on market entry

BSE SME BLT Logistics hits the fast lane on market entry

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of BLT Logistics was trading at Rs 95.49 on the BSE, a premium of 27.32% compared with the issue price of Rs 75.

The scrip was listed at Rs 90.95, a premium of 21.27% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 95.49 and a low of Rs 90.95. About 5.26 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

BLT Logistics' IPO was subscribed 504.43 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 August 2025 and it closed on 6 August 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 71-75 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 12,96,000 equity shares. The promoter shareholding in the company diluted to 72.94% post-IPO from 99.95% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchasing trucks and ancillary equipment, to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, BLT Logistics on 1 August 2025, raised Rs 2.68 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.58 lakh shares at Rs 75 each to 2 anchor investors.

BLT Logistics is engaged in providing surface transportation of goods in containerized trucks and warehousing services to various industries and businesses. The company mainly serves B2B customers which require transporting bulk quantities of their goods from one place to another within India. As on 31 March 2025, the company owned operational fleet of 106 vehicles having capacity ranging from 3.5MT to 18MT. As on March 2025, the company had 62 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 49.16 crore and net profit of Rs 3.83 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness bargain hunting

Union Cabinet approves targeted subsidy of Rs 12000 crore for PMUY for FY26

BSE SME Essex Marine hits choppy waters on market debut

Aadhaar Face Authentications hit all time high of 19.36 Crore transactions in Jul-25

Lupin gains after launching Glucagon for Injection in U.S. market

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story