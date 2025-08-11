BSE SME BLT Logistics hits the fast lane on market entry

Shares of BLT Logistics was trading at Rs 95.49 on the BSE, a premium of 27.32% compared with the issue price of Rs 75.The scrip was listed at Rs 90.95, a premium of 21.27% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 95.49 and a low of Rs 90.95. About 5.26 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
BLT Logistics' IPO was subscribed 504.43 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 August 2025 and it closed on 6 August 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 71-75 per share.
The IPO comprised fresh issue of 12,96,000 equity shares. The promoter shareholding in the company diluted to 72.94% post-IPO from 99.95% pre-IPO.
The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchasing trucks and ancillary equipment, to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.
Ahead of the IPO, BLT Logistics on 1 August 2025, raised Rs 2.68 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.58 lakh shares at Rs 75 each to 2 anchor investors.
BLT Logistics is engaged in providing surface transportation of goods in containerized trucks and warehousing services to various industries and businesses. The company mainly serves B2B customers which require transporting bulk quantities of their goods from one place to another within India. As on 31 March 2025, the company owned operational fleet of 106 vehicles having capacity ranging from 3.5MT to 18MT. As on March 2025, the company had 62 employees.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 49.16 crore and net profit of Rs 3.83 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app