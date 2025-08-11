US dollar index net speculative shorts at four and half year high

US dollar index speculators added to their net short position to reach levels similar to almost one month ago, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -4156 contracts in the data reported through August 5, 2025, showing an increase of -2874 net positions compared to the previous week. With this, the net speculative shorts are highest in four and half years.

