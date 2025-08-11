Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Leo Dryfruits gains after securing major supply order from Govt-backed KPKB

Leo Dryfruits gains after securing major supply order from Govt-backed KPKB

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading rose 2.03% to Rs 75.50 after the company announced that it has secured a significant supply order from Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The order includes the supply of a wide range of products such as whole spices, blended spices, dry fruits, ghee, and namkeen.

The orders are scheduled to be executed over a 1-year period from 5 August 2025, to 4 August 2026. The estimated value of these orders is projected to be between Rs 25 to Rs 30 crore, based on anticipated purchase orders during the agreement term.

While the promoter or promoter group does not have a direct interest in the awarding entity, the execution will involve a promoter group entity. This entity will act as the exclusive sole agent responsible for procuring orders, as well as managing marketing, sales, and order execution across India on behalf of the company for KPKB.

The order(s) fall under the category of material related party transactions, and approval for these transactions was duly obtained from the Audit Committee in their meeting held on 5 August 2025.

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading specializes in manufacturing and trading a variety of spices and dry fruits.

The companys standalone rose 21.2% to Rs 8.16 crore on 40.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 87.31 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE SME BLT Logistics hits the fast lane on market entry

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness bargain hunting

Union Cabinet approves targeted subsidy of Rs 12000 crore for PMUY for FY26

BSE SME Essex Marine hits choppy waters on market debut

Aadhaar Face Authentications hit all time high of 19.36 Crore transactions in Jul-25

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story