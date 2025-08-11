Leo Dryfruits gains after securing major supply order from Govt-backed KPKB

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading rose 2.03% to Rs 75.50 after the company announced that it has secured a significant supply order from Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The order includes the supply of a wide range of products such as whole spices, blended spices, dry fruits, ghee, and namkeen.

The orders are scheduled to be executed over a 1-year period from 5 August 2025, to 4 August 2026. The estimated value of these orders is projected to be between Rs 25 to Rs 30 crore, based on anticipated purchase orders during the agreement term.

While the promoter or promoter group does not have a direct interest in the awarding entity, the execution will involve a promoter group entity. This entity will act as the exclusive sole agent responsible for procuring orders, as well as managing marketing, sales, and order execution across India on behalf of the company for KPKB. The order(s) fall under the category of material related party transactions, and approval for these transactions was duly obtained from the Audit Committee in their meeting held on 5 August 2025. Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading specializes in manufacturing and trading a variety of spices and dry fruits.