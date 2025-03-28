HBL Engineering rises after securing two 'KAVACH' contracts worth nearly Rs 500 crore

HBL Engineering advanced 1.74% to Rs 468 after the company announced that it has bagged two contracts totaling Rs 499.68 crore from Western Railway and North Central Railway.

The company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for the provision of KAVACH systems on the Viramgam-Rajkot-Okha section of the Rajkot Division, Western Railway, valued at Rs 244.68 crore. This project is to be completed within 730 days from the appointed date.

Additionally, HBL Engineering has secured a letter of acceptance (LoA) for the provision of KAVACH systems on the Dholpur-Bina section of the Jhansi Division, North Central Railway, valued at Rs 255 crore. This project has a completion timeline of 700 days from the appointed date.

HBL Engineering (formerly known as HBL Power Systems) manufactures different types of batteries including lead acid, nicad, silver zinc, lithium and railway & defence electronics and other products.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 64.61 crore in Q3 FY25, down 18.3% compared with Rs 79.04 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 24.8% YoY to Rs 450.56 crore in Q3 FY25.

