HBL Engineering secures five 'KAVACH' contracts worth Rs 763 crore

Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
HBL Engineering announced that it has secured five contracts totaling Rs 762.56 crore from Central Railway for the provision of Kavach.

The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the provision of Kavach across 413 stations, covering 3,900 km. Each of these projects is to be completed within 18 months.

HBL Engineering (formerly known as HBL Power Systems) manufactures different types of batteries, including lead acid, nicad, silver zinc, lithium, and railway & defence electronics and other products.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.61 crore in Q3 FY25, down 18.3% compared with Rs 79.04 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 24.8% YoY to Rs 450.56 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 1.40% to end at Rs 472.15 on Friday, 28 March 2025. The stock market will remain shut today in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

