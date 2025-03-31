Solarium Green bags order worth Rs 3-cr from BSF Jammu

Solarium Green Energy said that it has secured a work order worth Rs 3.06 crore from the Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu for design, supply, installation of a 25 KWP off-grid solar power plant at 10 BOPs of SHQ BSF Indreshwar Nagar under FTR HQ.

The order, valued at Rs 3,06,20,782, is expected to be completed within 12 months, beginning 10 days after receiving the letter of acceptance.

The project includes the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 25 KWP solar PV plant, alternative lighting arrangements, an RCC-framed structure for the control/battery room, and CC pavement leading to the control room for 10 BOPs of 48 Bn, 125 Bn, 51 Bn, 67 Bn, and 161 Bn BSF of SHQ I/NAGAR under FTR HQ BSF Jammu. The contract includes 5 years of on-site maintenance and warranty.

Solarium Green Energy provides turnkey solar solutions, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, transmission systems, and operation & maintenance for residential, commercial, industrial, and government solar projects. The company has completed 11,195 residential, 172 commercial and industrial, and 17 government solar projects in the past three years. As of 31 March 2024, the company had 205 employees.

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit climbed 796% to Rs 15.59 crore on a 79.6% surge in revenue from operations of Rs 177.40 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Solarium Green Energy listed on the bourses on 13 February 2025. The scrip was listed at Rs 202, exhibiting a premium of 5.76% to the issue price.

The scrip rose 1.53% to end at Rs 238.35 on Friday, 28 March 2025. The stock market will remain shut today in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.

As of 31 March 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 496.95 crore on the BSE.

