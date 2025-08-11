HBL Engineering spurts after Q1 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 143 cr

HBL Engineering surged 12.83% to Rs 675 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 78.88% to Rs 143.27 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 80.09 crore posted in Q1 FY25.However, revenue from operations rose 15.70% YoY to Rs 601.77 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 193.62 crore in Q1 FY26, up 87.57% as against Rs 103.22 crore posted in Q1 FY25. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 3.11 crore in Q1 FY26.
On segmental front, revenue from Industrial Batteries segment stood at Rs 337.38 crore (up 1.11%), revenue from Defence & Aviation Batteries segment stood at Rs 73.65 (down 20.08%), revenue from Electronics segment stood at Rs 180.40 crore (up 106.64%) and revenue from Unallocated segments stood at Rs 12.63 crore (up 23.82%).
Meanwhile, the companys board has appointed Dr Aluru Jagadish Prasad as chairman and managing director of the company for a further period of five years with effect from 01 October 2025, subject to the approval of the members of the company at their ensuing Annual General Meeting by a special resolution.
HBL Engineering (formerly known as HBL Power Systems) manufactures different types of batteries, including lead acid, NiCad, silver zinc, lithium, and railway & defense electronics and other products.
