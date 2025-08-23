Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade signs LT lease agreement for mixed-use project in Chennai

Brigade signs LT lease agreement for mixed-use project in Chennai

Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Brigade Enterprises has entered into a long-term lease agreement for a prime site of about 7-acres located on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), one of Chennai's most dynamic commercial corridors. The site will be developed into a landmark mixed-use destination that will feature a Grade A office space of over 1 million square feet and a 5 Star Deluxe Hotel of about 225 keys. The project is designed to cater to the growing demand for premium commercial infrastructure and hospitality experiences in Chennai's IT and innovation hub.

First Published: Aug 23 2025

