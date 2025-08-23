Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaibhav Global receives ICRA ESG Rating of 73 (Strong)

Vaibhav Global receives ICRA ESG Rating of 73 (Strong)

Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Vaibhav Global (VGL) announced that ICRA ESG Ratings has revised its Combined ESG Rating' to 73 (Strong)' from 72 (Strong)'. This rating upgrade reflects strength of VGL's unique business model, its ability to navigate tariff challenges, and steady progress on sustainability initiatives. Governance practices also remained robust with strong board oversight and enhanced ESG disclosures.

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

