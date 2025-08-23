Bajaj Auto resumes supplies of its e-scooter 'Chetak'

Bajaj Auto announced that supplies of its electric scooter, Chetak, have resumed across all dealerships, after successfully overcoming constraints caused by global rare earth magnet availability.
In recent weeks, temporary supply constraints linked to international component availability had moderated deliveries. The sustained and growing demand for Chetak added further pressure on supply.
With production restored ahead of schedule, Bajaj Auto reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that every Chetak customer enjoys the unmatched reliability, performance, and style of the 'Lifeproof' scooter. Production and shipments recommenced on August 20, marking a faster-than-anticipated return to full capacity. Further, Bajaj Auto has secured sufficient supply of rare earth magnets and other key materials to ensure availability during the upcoming festive season.
Chetak's strong momentum is reflected in the market as well. The brand has doubled its market share since April last year and ended FY25 as the undisputed No.1 electric scooter in the country. This growth highlights the trust and confidence customers continue to place in Bajaj Auto's electric mobility offering.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app