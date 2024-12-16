Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HBL Power gains on bagging Rs 1,522-cr order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

HBL Power gains on bagging Rs 1,522-cr order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HBL Power Systems advanced 2.01% to Rs 709.35 after the company has received an order worth Rs 1,522.40 crore from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) for the supply, installation and commissioning of the KAVACH equipment in locomotives.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will provide the on-board Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) for a total of 2,200 locomotives. The order is expected to be completed within 12 months from the date of issuance of the purchase order.

HBL Power Systems (HBL) specializes in developing and manufacturing products and solutions for telecom, industrial, railways and defence applications. The company has seven fully integrated facilities manufacture batteries, electronics and engineered products based on in-house developed technologies. In addition to catering to niche sectors namely telecom, UPS, solar, defence and railways in India, HBL's products are marketed across the globe spanning 80+ countries.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 27.1% to Rs 87.26 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 68.67 crore posted in Q2 FY24. However, revenue from operations decreased 6.4% to Rs 520.96 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 3: Rain delay again at the Gabba; IND 39/3

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 50 pts lower at 82,050; Nifty at 24,750; Metal, IT drag, PSB climb

Sai Life Sciences IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, likely listing price

LIVE news: Sri Lanka prez meets Sitharaman, Jaishankar, others during his three-day visit to India

Premium

Best friend of a small business is small practice: ACCA Helen Brand

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story