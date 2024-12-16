JSW Energy achieves 20 MW of locked-in generation capacity in C&I segment

JSW Energy has secured multiple renewable energy (RE) projects in the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) power market, achieving a total locked-in generation capacity of 20 GW. The company's lockedin RE C&I capacity stands at 3.1 GW, which includes 2,654 MW of JSW group captive capacity and 445 MW of third-party C&I capacity. Currently, the operational C&I capacity of the company stands at 488 MW.

In recent developments, the Company's step-down subsidiaries have executed PPAs with DCM Shriram and Indus Towers for the supply of RE power. These strategic partnerships underscore the Company's commitment towards sustainable energy solutions. Subsequent to this, the company's total locked-in generation capacity has increased to 20 GW.

JSW Energy aims to achieve 10 GW operational capacity by FY 2025 and currently has 7.7 GW of operational capacity spread across thermal, hydro and RE. The company also has 16.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project. The Company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.

