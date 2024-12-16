Sunteck Realty Ltd Spurts 2.19%

Sunteck Realty Ltd has added 2.7% over last one month compared to 14.72% gain in BSE Realty index and 5.7% rise in the SENSEX

Sunteck Realty Ltd rose 2.19% today to trade at Rs 507. The BSE Realty index is up 0.43% to quote at 8485.51. The index is up 14.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 2.03% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 1.85% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 40.01 % over last one year compared to the 14.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sunteck Realty Ltd has added 2.7% over last one month compared to 14.72% gain in BSE Realty index and 5.7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 106 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12736 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 698.35 on 16 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 379.9 on 20 Mar 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News