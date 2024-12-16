Tech Mahindra Ltd Slips 0.78%

Tech Mahindra Ltd has added 5.68% over last one month compared to 7.84% gain in BSE Teck index and 5.7% rise in the SENSEX

Tech Mahindra Ltd fell 0.78% today to trade at Rs 1782.45. The BSE Teck index is down 0.29% to quote at 20618.37. The index is up 7.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd decreased 0.57% and Infosys Ltd lost 0.41% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 28.76 % over last one year compared to the 14.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 832 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 65261 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1807.4 on 12 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1163.7 on 19 Apr 2024.

