GE Power soars after bagging new product supply contract from MPPGCL

GE Power India jumped 4.21% to Rs 443.10 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 18.27 crore from MP Power Generating Company (MPPGCL).

The order is for supply of boiler parts at Sanjay Gandhi Power Station within a period of 3.5 months.

The aforementioned order is an extension of the order received by GE Power from MPPGCL in October 2024. That order entailed supply of boiler parts and the contracts pre-tax value was Rs 20.9 crore.

GE Power India is one of the leading players in the Indian power generation equipment market. Hydro and gas business are also housed in the company in addition to steam power. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of power generation solutions with a focus on emissions control and services portfolio providing sustainable, affordable and reliable electricity.

The electric utility company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 66.87 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 61.85 crore in Q2 FY24. Total income fell by 2.53% year on year (YoY) to Rs 244.45 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

