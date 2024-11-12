HCKK Ventures standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.55% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of HCKK Ventures declined 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 54.55% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.100.22022.730.070.100.070.100.050.10

