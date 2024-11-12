Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HCKK Ventures standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 54.55% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of HCKK Ventures declined 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 54.55% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.100.22 -55 OPM %022.73 -PBDT0.070.10 -30 PBT0.070.10 -30 NP0.050.10 -50

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

