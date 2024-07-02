Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies collaborates with IBM to establish Gen AI Center of Excellence

HCL Technologies collaborates with IBM to establish Gen AI Center of Excellence

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HCL Technologies and IBM today announced a new collaboration to establish a Generative AI Center of Excellence (GenAI CoE) based on the IBM watsonx AI and data platform.

The CoE, which will be available through HCLTech's AI and Cloud Native Labs in Noida, London and New Jersey and Santa Clara in the US, will help enterprises modernize legacy applications, develop IT service management (ITSM) use cases, reduce coding complexity, improve skill development on the IBM watsonx platform and enable continuous innovation.

Together with IBM, HCLTech aims to train 10,000 of its engineers and architects in IBM's innovative AI technologies, specifically watsonx. The adaptive portfolio, CloudSMART for IBM, assists businesses in continuous innovation through advanced technologies, utilizing the latest business and technology insights.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The CoE will offer clients access to education and training resources covering diverse AI technologies, including watsonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance, watsonx Code Assistants, watsonx Orchestrate and watsonx Assistant to help skill their resources and provide a platform for building use cases.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apple details India-focused features coming to eligible iPhones with iOS 18

Goa CM demands apology after Rahul's dig at BJP calling them 'not Hindus'

US signs deal to help Panama remove migrants who may be travelling north

Godrej's Bengaluru launch sells over 2,000 homes, nets Rs 3,150 crore

Haiti's gang violence has displaced 300,000 children since March: UN

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story