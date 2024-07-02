HCL Technologies collaborates with IBM to establish Gen AI Center of Excellence

HCL Technologies and IBM today announced a new collaboration to establish a Generative AI Center of Excellence (GenAI CoE) based on the IBM watsonx AI and data platform.

The CoE, which will be available through HCLTech's AI and Cloud Native Labs in Noida, London and New Jersey and Santa Clara in the US, will help enterprises modernize legacy applications, develop IT service management (ITSM) use cases, reduce coding complexity, improve skill development on the IBM watsonx platform and enable continuous innovation.

Together with IBM, HCLTech aims to train 10,000 of its engineers and architects in IBM's innovative AI technologies, specifically watsonx. The adaptive portfolio, CloudSMART for IBM, assists businesses in continuous innovation through advanced technologies, utilizing the latest business and technology insights.

The CoE will offer clients access to education and training resources covering diverse AI technologies, including watsonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance, watsonx Code Assistants, watsonx Orchestrate and watsonx Assistant to help skill their resources and provide a platform for building use cases.

