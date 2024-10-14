J Taparia Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 16.72 crore

Net profit of J Taparia Projects reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 16.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023.16.7201.2000.19-0.040.16-0.040.17-0.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp