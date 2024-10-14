Gopal Snacks standalone net profit rises 6.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.10% to Rs 398.86 crore

Net profit of Gopal Snacks rose 6.17% to Rs 28.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.10% to Rs 398.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 355.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.398.86355.8011.7312.8047.1344.8138.8336.2328.8927.21

