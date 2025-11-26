HCL Technologies expands its partnership with SAP

To integrate Physical AI into real-world operations across industries
HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) announced the expansion of its collaboration with SAP to advance Physical AI solutions that integrate intelligence into real-world operations across industries.
HCLTech and SAP will explore next-generation use cases that bring the power of AI into physical and industrial environments. The expanded collaboration focuses on several high-impact domains designed to drive innovation in Enterprise AI, including:Warehouse Operations: Co-developing AI-driven extensions for automated warehouse picking and sorting to boost efficiency and accuracy. Fleet Management: Scaling multi-agent AI modeling to optimize fleet operations and logistics at enterprise scale. 3D Reality Capture: Enabling embodied AI use cases for advanced 3D capture, analysis and operational insights.
