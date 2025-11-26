Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus enters into licensing and commercialization agreement with RK Pharma Inc.

Zydus enters into licensing and commercialization agreement with RK Pharma Inc.

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For a novel sterile injectable 505(b)(2) oncology supportive care product for US market

Zydus Lifesciences has entered into an exclusive licensing and commercialization agreement with RK Pharma Inc of the US for a novel sterile injectable 505(b)(2) oncology supportive care product for the US market.

Under the terms of this agreement, RK Pharma will manufacture and supply the finished product, while Zydus will be responsible for the NDA submission and commercialization of the product in the US.

The product, developed under the 505(b)(2) pathway, is expected to be filed in 2026 and will provide a formulation that is intended to provide reduced dosing error and enhanced compliance of healthcare professionals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank of India spurts 1.49%, gains for third straight session

Indian Bank gains for third straight session

Union Bank of India spurts 2.19%, gains for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Coforge Ltd spurts 1.05%, gains for third straight session

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story