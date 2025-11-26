Bank of India spurts 1.49%, gains for third straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 149.41, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.96% in last one year as compared to a 7.79% spurt in NIFTY and a 26.68% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 149.41, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 26165.55. The Sensex is at 85506.55, up 1.09%. Bank of India has risen around 6.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 7.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8486.5, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 118.25 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 150.01, up 1.2% on the day.