HCL Technologies launches dedicated business unit 'HCLTech Pulse'

To specifically cater to organizations with enterprise-scale ambitions for AI initiatives

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced the launch of HCLTech Pulse, a dedicated business unit focused on helping enterprises with annual revenues between $500 million and $5 billion safely scale AI, modernize their technology foundations and accelerate growth.

HCLTech Pulse is designed for organizations with enterprise-scale ambitions that have historically had to stitch together niche providers across strategy, platforms, implementation and operations. It helps clients move beyond isolated AI initiatives by connecting AI strategy, data, cyber, platforms, engineering and business-process transformation into a single, integrated transformation agenda.