RIR Power Electronics soars on SiC semiconductor facility progress in Odisha

RIR Power Electronics surged 10.55% to Rs 199.10 after the company announced the completion of installation of silicon carbide (SiC) epitaxial wafer manufacturing reactors at its semiconductor facility in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The company said the key equipment required for SiC epitaxial wafer manufacturing has been installed. Essential power connections, utilities and supporting infrastructure have also been commissioned.

Commercial production will begin after the remaining statutory and regulatory formalities are completed. The facility is planned to produce SiC epitaxial wafers for domestic and international markets.

The Bhubaneswar facility is being developed as a vertically integrated SiC semiconductor manufacturing facility. RIR Power Electronics plans to invest Rs 618 crore in the project.

The facility is expected to manufacture SiC-based power semiconductor devices, including high-power MOSFETs, diodes and modules. These products are used in applications such as electric mobility, renewable energy, energy storage, railways, aerospace, defence, data centres and industrial power electronics. SiC technology offers higher energy efficiency and power-handling capabilities than conventional silicon-based technology. It can also reduce power losses and support higher operating temperatures and faster switching. The company said the SiC epitaxial process is the first step in its planned "Silicon Carbide to System" manufacturing approach. The strategy envisages an integrated value chain covering epitaxial wafers, power semiconductor devices and eventually system-level solutions.