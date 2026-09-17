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Coforge named Leader in AI-Enabled Cloud Infrastructure Management Services

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Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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In NelsonHall's 2026 NEAT report

Coforge announced that it has been named a Leader in six evaluation segments within NelsonHall's 2026 Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for AI-Enabled Cloud Infrastructure Management Services.

The report evaluated 19 global systems integrators to assess their AI-based cloud infrastructure management capabilities. The findings positioned Coforge as a Leader across multiple categories, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Cloud Management and Orchestration Services, Overall Cloud Infrastructure Management Services, and AI Capabilities.

The NelsonHall report analyzes the performance of vendors offering AI-enabled cloud infrastructure management services, allowing strategic sourcing managers to assess their capability across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best performing vendors.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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