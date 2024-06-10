Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies launches Enterprise AI Foundry

HCL Technologies launches Enterprise AI Foundry

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
To simplify foundational AI infrastructure for enterprises

HCLTechnologies announced the launch of HCLTech Enterprise AI Foundry to simplify and scale enterprise AI journeys. The integrated suite of assets combines data engineering and AI with cognitive infrastructure to accelerate Generative AI (GenAI)-led transformation across business value chains.

HCLTech Enterprise AI Foundry is tuned for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and is designed to scale for on-prem infrastructure. It removes the complexity of industrial-scale AI foundation models, data silos and overload of tools and frameworks, empowering IT leaders to establish seamless integration across IT and data assets. It effectively enables business leaders to focus on real-world outcomes and helps development teams to build next-gen AI-powered applications with ease.

Following the launch of HCLTech AI Force, Enterprise AI Foundry aims to accelerate AI-led business processes transformation and strategies. With decades of experience in infrastructure services, data modernization and AI implementation services, HCLTech is helping fast-track customers to move AI experiments to production workloads and maximize their return on investment.

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

