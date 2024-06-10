Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound Speculative Net Longs At Near 2-Month High

Pound Speculative Net Longs At Near 2-Month High

Jun 10 2024
Large currency speculators extended net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 43210 contracts in the data reported through June 04 2024. This was a weekly rise of 17808 net contracts and at its highest level in two months.

Jun 10 2024

