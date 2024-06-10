Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.36%, up for five straight sessions

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.36%, up for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2855.1, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.06% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% gain in NIFTY and a 53.56% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2855.1, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 23333.9. The Sensex is at 76733.17, up 0.05%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 9.62% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19578, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67975 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2857.3, up 0.34% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 58.06% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% gain in NIFTY and a 53.56% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 70.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Torrent Pharma Gujarat facility clears USFDA inspection

Sensex slips 174 pts, pharma shares in demand

Nifty climbs above 21,900; pharma shares advance

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.14%, rises for fifth straight session

Pound Speculative Net Longs At Near 2-Month High

Castrol India launches new range of engine oils for passenger car segment

Knowledge Marine &amp; Engineering Works wins contract from V.O. Chidambaranar Port

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares advance

JSW Energy gains after foraying into energy storage services

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story