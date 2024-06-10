Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.36%, up for five straight sessions

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2855.1, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.06% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% gain in NIFTY and a 53.56% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2855.1, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 23333.9. The Sensex is at 76733.17, up 0.05%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 9.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19578, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67975 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 70.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

