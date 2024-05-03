Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies Ltd drops for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1336.5, down 1.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.28% in last one year as compared to a 22.78% rally in NIFTY and a 17.56% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1336.5, down 1.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 22415.1. The Sensex is at 73688.47, down 1.24%.HCL Technologies Ltd has eased around 13.19% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33203.35, down 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1334.15, down 1.58% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd jumped 25.28% in last one year as compared to a 22.78% rally in NIFTY and a 17.56% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 31.62 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 03 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

