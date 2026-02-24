Central Bank of India soars 1.48%, up for third straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 39.08, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.56% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% gain in NIFTY and a 66.08% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 39.08, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 25392.55. The Sensex is at 82144.81, down 1.38%. Central Bank of India has added around 8.4% in last one month.