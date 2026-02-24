Mphasis Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2221.8, down 3.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9.42% in last one year as compared to a 12.75% rally in NIFTY and a 23.43% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2221.8, down 3.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 25422.6. The Sensex is at 82225.5, down 1.28%.Mphasis Ltd has eased around 20.82% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 22.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31550.5, down 5.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.22 lakh shares in last one month.