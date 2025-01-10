HCL Technologies Ltd up for third straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1984.75, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.67% in last one year as compared to a 8.75% jump in NIFTY and a 28.81% jump in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1984.75, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23541.8. The Sensex is at 77733.58, up 0.15%. HCL Technologies Ltd has gained around 2.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43126.45, up 3.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1972.95, up 2.57% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 33.67% in last one year as compared to a 8.75% jump in NIFTY and a 28.81% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 44.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News