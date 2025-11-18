Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Unilever fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

Hindustan Unilever fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Record date is 05 December 2025

Hindustan Unilever has fixed 05 December 2025 as record date for the purposes of determining the eligible shareholders (as defined in the scheme of arrangement) of the company entitled to receive equity shares of Kwality Wall's in accordance the share entitlement ratio of 1:1 (i.e., one equity share of face value Re. 1/- fully paid-up in Kwality Wall's for every one equity share of face value Re. 1/- fully paid-up held in Hindustan Unilever).

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

