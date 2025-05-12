Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newgen Software Tech gains after arm secures $1.63 million contract

Newgen Software Tech gains after arm secures $1.63 million contract

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Newgen Software Technologies rallied 4.75% to Rs 1,120.55 after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, incorporated in Saudi Arabia, has executed agreements with an international customer valued at $1.632 million.

According to an exchange filing, the contract is set to be executed within a year. The company further clarified that the contract does not involve any related-party transactions and confirmed that neither the promoters, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

Newgen Software Technologies is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 21.73% to Rs 108.34 crore on a 12.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 429.89 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Power spurts after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Board of UPL appoints Bikash Prasad as Group Chief Financial Officer

Board of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre appoints CTO

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 23.40% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 12 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story