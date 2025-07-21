Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCLSoftware enters into strategic MoU with Swiss Network in India

HCLSoftware enters into strategic MoU with Swiss Network in India

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
To collaborate on advancing GovTech Solutions

HCLSoftware (the software division of HCL Technologies) has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Swiss Network in India, represented by the Embassy of Switzerland, the Swiss Business Hub India, and Swissnex in India, to join the Indo-Swiss Innovation Platform. The Platform, established alongside the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) framework, sets the foundation for bilateral collaboration in strengthening digital infrastructure and strategically boosting Indo-Swiss collaboration.

The MoU aims to address key public sector challenges by promoting citizen-centric digital transformation across domains of GovTech such as, e-governance, sovereign collaboration, healthcare, edtech, and agritech. Drawing on HCLSoftware's experience in enterprise technologies and building platforms such as HCL Total Experience, HCL Universal Orchestrator, HCL AppScan, and HCL BigFix, the partnership will explore new models of collaboration that respond to real-world governance needs. By engaging stakeholders from government, academia, startups, and industry, the MoU fosters a cross-border GovTech innovation corridor, opening up opportunities for knowledge exchange and long-term co innovation between Switzerland and India.

As part of this partnership, HCLSoftware brings its Experience, Data, and Operations (XDO) Blueprint a strategic framework developed to support public sector modernization. This expertise will contribute to identifying scalable approaches to enhance user experience, streamline service delivery, and enable data-informed decision-making across governance domains.

This partnership represents a meaningful step toward advancing GovTech through international collaboration, said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer at HCLSoftware. By contributing our experience and frameworks like the XDO Blueprint, we aim to support joint efforts exploring innovative, citizen-centric digital transformation approaches. We look forward to working with partners across Switzerland and India to co-create scalable solutions that can enhance transparency, improve service accessibility, and strengthen public institutions for the future.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

