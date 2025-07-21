UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 10.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.84% to Rs 6436.01 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 10.25% to Rs 607.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 550.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.84% to Rs 6436.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6023.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6436.016023.9961.8763.04946.20862.47946.20862.47607.44550.96

