Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 13.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 218.71 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 13.69% to Rs 47.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 218.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 186.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.218.71186.5573.1974.9665.8056.7663.6055.8047.1741.49

