HCP Plastene Bulkpack reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.64 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of HCP Plastene Bulkpack reported to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 49.81% to Rs 119.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 79.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.119.3779.686.866.255.152.123.090.301.64-0.45

