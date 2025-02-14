Suraj Industries consolidated net profit rises 204.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 69.18% to Rs 2.99 croreNet profit of Suraj Industries rose 204.35% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 69.18% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.999.70 -69 OPM %-35.793.40 -PBDT1.510.91 66 PBT1.150.61 89 NP1.400.46 204
