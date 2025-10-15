HDB Financial Services standalone net profit declines 1.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.44% to Rs 4545.40 crore

Net profit of HDB Financial Services declined 1.62% to Rs 581.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 591.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.44% to Rs 4545.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4006.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4545.404006.8055.6361.04834.60847.30782.20799.10581.40591.00

